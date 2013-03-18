REPORT: There Are Already Plans To Revise The Cyprus Bank Tax

The essence of the Cyprus bailout is that all bank depositors will be subject to a tax/confiscation/haircut/levy.



As it currently stands, if you have over 100K euros in the bank, you’ll pay a tax on of 9.9%.

Under 100K euros and you’ll pay 6.5%.

This is incredibly controversial, and there is no guarantee that the plan, as it stands, will pass the Cypriot parliament.

Dow Jones’ Matina Stevis (who is in Cyprus now, and a must follow on Twitter for all sorts Greece/Cyprus/Eurozone stuff) tweets plans to make the tax more progressive.

Photo: Matina Stevis

This will ease the burden a bit on the little guy, and even more squeeze the wealthy Russian oligarchs and mobsters who are believed to hold a lot of cash in Cypriot bank accounts.

Cyprus banks reopen on Tuesday. The next 24 hours will be very interesting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.