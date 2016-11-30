REPORT: The US-led coalition made mistakes in the lead-up to accidental airstrikes on Syrian soldiers

Photo: Royal Australian Air Force/ Facebook.

The US-led coalition fighting IS in the Middle East made mistakes and missed important clues in the lead-up to the accidental bombing of Syrian soldiers in September.

Despite the findings an investigation into the accident has found that the airstrikes were conducted in full compliance with the rules of engagement and the laws of armed conflict, according to The Australian.

The coalition’s procedures have been tightened in a bid to prevent a repeat.

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) jets were involved in airstrikes which killed more than 80 Syrian soldiers. The Australian Defence Force at the time confirmed its involvement.

“Australian aircraft were among a number of international aircraft taking part in this Coalition operation,” Defence said.

“Australia would never intentionally target a known Syrian military unit or actively support Daesh (IS). Defence offers its condolences to the families of any Syrian personnel killed or wounded in this incident.”

It has since been revealed that during the operation 33 bombs and missiles hit the target, six of which were dropped by Hornet fighters of the RAAF.

The Syrian troops are believed to have been mistaken for an Islamic State terror group camp because they were not wearing recognisable military uniforms or displaying identifying flags or markings.

