REPORT: The Troika Is Already Offering Payoffs In Order To Get Greece To Form A Pro-Euro Government

Joe Weisenthal

We’d advise taking this with multiple grains of salt, but whatever…

Bloomberg’s Linda Yueh is tweeting reports from some other report from Real News Athens that the Troika (ECB, IMF, EU) is already offering Greece reform concessions if it agrees to form a pro-euro government.

As we just mentioned a few minutes ago, Greece has one last shot at forming a government tomorrow, when the various leaders will meet with the current President. If they fail to do this, then that means new elections are coming in June, and that would almost guarantee a victory by the radical anti-reform SYRIZAT party.

