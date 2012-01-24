REPORT: The South China Sea Is A Mess And The US Needs To Get In The Game

Photo: AP

Economies with over 3 billion people ship goods to the U.S. via the South China Sea.



India, China, and chunks of Southeast Asia all push ships through the sea, which acts as kind of a funnel for cargo destined to the West Coast of the United States.

These crowded trade routes sit atop supposedly massive oil and natural gas deposits, with more than half-a-dozen countries holding legitimate claims to overlapping sites.

This potential mess is what prompted Mitt Romney’s team to pen the new report “Co-operation from Strength: The United States, China and the South China Sea,” a report calling for a bigger U.S. Navy and an increased American presence throughout the area.

The report suggest the following five steps:

The U.S. needs a stronger naval presence in South China Sea — raising to its fleet to 346 ships, rather than the 313 currently expected under the Navy’s 30-year plan. During the Reagan era, there were almost 600 warships in the Navy as opposed to the current 284.

The U.S. should develop stronger partners in the Southeast Asia.Countries like Vietnam, which is concerned about being controlled by China; Indonesia, which is interested in protecting its sprawling offshore energy reserves and fish stocks; and India, Japan and South Korea, all looking to keep China’s military might in checkwhich seek to balance out power against China.

US should maintain peace and security in South China Sea, focusing on freedom of navigation.

US should promote economic integration with focus on trade.

US should pursue a realistic relationship with China through active diplomatic and economic engagement supported by growing economy and strong military.

