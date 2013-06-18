Report: The Opposition Is Already Looking For Someone To Replace Mike Quigley

Photo:

A report by John McDuling at the Australian Financial Review this morning says The Coalition already has a short-list of people who it could replace NBN Co boss Mike Quigley with.

According to the article, Telstra executive director Greg Adcock, who is already is in charge of the telco’s internal NBN division, and Patrick Flannagan, NBN Co’s original head of construction, are both being considered for senior executive positions.

Another potential hire is Telstra’s wholesale boss, Stuart Lee.

The Coalition has said if elected if will order NBN Co to conduct a strategic review within 60 days of taking office.

Mcduling reports no offers, formal or informal, have been made yet.

