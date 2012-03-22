REPORT: The Next iPhone Will Have A Larger 4.6-Inch Retina Display

Photo: Michael Nagle / Getty

Apple’s next iPhone will have a larger 4.6-inch Retina display and will launch sometime in Q2, reports Reuters.The news comes from an unnamed industry source quoted in South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper.



There have long been rumours of Apple adopting an edge-to-edge display for the iPhone, so it’s quite believable and lines up with speculation.

For comparison’s sake, Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus has a 4.65-inch screen.

LG and Samsung, Apple’s major suppliers, declined to comment for Reuters.

