REPORT: The 'London Whale' Bruno Iksil Is Leaving JP Morgan

Bruno Iksil, who gained notoriety for having built up credit derivatives positions at JP Morgan so large that he was rattling markets, is leaving the bank, the New York Times reports, citing traders that work with Iksil.His departure comes in the wake of JP Morgan’s $2 billion trading loss. Iksil was nicknamed the “London Whale” because of his large derivatives positions.



Reports of Iksil leaving JP Morgan have been circling for days, but now it seems official.

UPDATE: Charlie Gasparino at Fox Business News is tweeting that contrary to the New York Times report, Iksil still remains at JP Morgan. He cites a JPM spokeswoman.

