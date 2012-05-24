REPORT: The Leading Candidate In Today's Egyptian Election Believes 9/11 Was A US Conspiracy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Egyptians are at the polls today for their first post-Mubarak elections — essentially their first stab at democracy for a long time.Which is great! Though a little alarming for Westerners, as the campaign isn’t exactly going as we might have hoped after the Arab Spring.



For example, the two main candidates. The first is Amr Moussa, a long-time foreign minister under Mubarak. He has casts himself as the anti-Islamist candidate, though his links to the former regime are alarming to reformers.

On the other side is Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh, once long-time member of the historic Egyptian opposition group, the Muslim Brotherhood, who he was expelled last year.

Abdel-Moneim Abolfotoh is likely to be more worrying to US and European viewpoints, especially given his leading standards in polls.. More worrying still, is reports being widely circulated today that Abolfotoh is a “truther”.

In an interview with Egypt scholar Eric Trager conducted last year (and published again by the Washington Times this week), he reportedly said:

“It was too big an operation …. They [the United States] didn’t bring this crime before the U.S. justice system until now. Why? Because it’s part of a conspiracy.”

Abolfotoh is viewed as the moderate Islamist candidate by the way — Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood is seen as more traditionally Islamist by most observers. Many in the US have been alarmed by their links to Iran, for example.

To add to the drama, there’s another factor. Many people are now thinking that the army is rigging the vote for Ahmen Shafiq, the last Mubarak-era prime minister, anyway

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.