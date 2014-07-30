REPORT: The IWatch May Be Delayed To 2015

Taiwanese newspaper UDN last Thursday said Apple supplier TPK, which has reportedly been tapped to build parts for Apple’s upcoming smartwatch, has “revised” its predictions of a profit spike in the third quarter, pushing back that surge by about three months.

According to GforGames (via AppleInsider), which first discovered the UDN report, this pushback could mean Apple’s iWatch is suffering from delays.

Apple’s highly anticipated smartwatch, which some are calling “iWatch” or “iBand,” is expected to be unveiled in October, according to Re/code.

Taipei-based TPK has long supplied parts for Apple devices, including iPhones and iPads. In February, The China Times (via AppleInsider) reported that Apple would again turn to the Taiwanese supply chain for its smart wristband, which was said to use its subsidiary TPK Films — a joint effort between the company, Silicon Valley startup Cambrios, and Japan’s Nissha Printing — to build flexible touch panels that don’t need any additional sensors to register touches, allowing for smaller and thinner designs.

According to AppleInsider, “TPK Films is one of only a handful of manufacturers with the capability to produce such parts.”

It’s unclear which aspect of production might be causing the delays, but this news does fall in line with an earlier report from reliable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said Apple would push back production of its iWatch to November.

The iWatch is said to feature a “slap bracelet” design that conforms to one’s wrist, include sensors to measure and track one’s biometric data, connect to other nearby mobile devices, and run on Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 8.

