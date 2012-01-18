REPORT: The iPad 3 Announcement Will Be In Early February

Photo: Flickr Jeff Wilcox
Apple will hold an event to launch the iPad 3 in early February, according to the Japanese blog Macotakara, citing supply chain sources.Macotakara was pretty solid on iPhone 4S rumours last fall, so there’s a good chance it has decent sources.
The report also says Apple will show off new iOS 5 features with version 5.1. We learned this weekend that iOS could be getting direct integration with Facebook, just like it already has with Twitter.
[Via BGR]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.