Report: The Feds are investigating Boeing's accounting

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating Boeing Commercial Aeroplanes accounting practices, with respect to its 787 Dreamliner and 747 jumbo jet programs.

According to Bloomberg, people with knowledge of the matter said that the SEC is looking into Boeing’s projections for the long-term profitability of the two aeroplanes.

Boeing stock is down more than 7% in morning trading.

We have reached out to Boeing for comment and will update when we learn more.

