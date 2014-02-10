REPORT: The Chairman of David Jones Has A Board Shake-Up In Sight

Getty/ Martin Hunter

David Jones chairman Peter Mason is reported to be looking at a board shake-up by replacing two directors.

This follows controversial share trades last year which brought shareholder anger over the retailer’s corporate governance.

The Australian Financial Review reports Mr Mason is considering a plan to replace non-executive directors Leigh Clapham and Steve Vamos.

These two last year bought David Jones shares a day after the board received a $3 billion merger proposal from rival Myer and three days before the group released better-than-expected quarterly sales figures.

The Financial Review says Mr Mason has discussed the removal of the two directors with institutional investors.

Mr Mason has been a David Jones director since late 2007 and assumed the chairman’s job a year ago.

