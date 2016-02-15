Four charged as ice worth a billion dollars is seized

The drugs seized by police.

More than $1 billion of ice has been seized by Australian law enforcement agencies.

The ABC is reporting four people have been charged over the their alleged involvement in importing and manufacturing 720 litres of methylamphetamine.

“This has resulted in 3.6 million hits of ice being taken off the streets with value of $1.26 million dollars,” said federal justice minister Michael Keenan at a media conference in Sydney today.

The investigation was a Joint Organised Crime Group operation, involving the Australian Federal Police, NSW Police, Australian Border Force and Australian Crime Commission.

The seizure by police follows the second largest drug bust in Australian history last year.

The seized drugs included 1917 kilograms of MDMA (ecstasy) and 849 kilograms of methamphetamine (speed and ice). Six men were charged as a result.

He said the bust was assisted by the Chinese Narcotic Control Commission and Taskforce Blaze, that was established in November last year to specifically target to international ice-smuggling market.

It is believed that authorities discovered the drugs in a shipment from Asia to Australia.

The liquid ice was allegedly hidden in stick-on ‘water magic’ push up bras, bottles of glue and painting sets.

Keenan said criminal syndicates will continue to target Australia because it’s a lucrative ice market, but today’s efforts shows that law enforcement agencies continuing to be successful in tackling these organised crime groups.

Here’s a photo of the seized drugs.

Ice allegedly hidden inside stick on bras, glue, painting sets: pic.twitter.com/MHQZ2kKQgZ — Lucy Carter (@lucethoughts) February 15, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.