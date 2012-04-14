REPORT: The Alleged Manhattan Groper DOES Work In Finance

Photo: Fox NY

For various reasons, when we read about the groper running amok in Manhattan, we thought he might work in finance. We even asked if any of you readers recognised him.Well now the New York Post reports that the suspected groper has been arrested and charged with unlawful surveillance and three counts of forcible touching.



DNA Info reports that he works for MVision Private Equity Advisors, which is confirmed by his LinkedIn profile.

Other information: He’s 26 and lives in Brooklyn.

The NYPD arrested him after conducting a series of lineups in which victims identified Vanderwoude as their attacker, says the NY Post.

From the report:

Vanderwoude allegedly approached a 22-year-old woman around 7:20 p.m. March 30, put his hand between her legs, and then took off, authorities said…

Vanderwoulde also allegedly grabbed the butt of a 19-year-old woman when she was walking on 2nd Avenue, near East 67th Street, about 1:55 p.m. Feb. 27, cops said.

He is believed to have first struck on Feb. 26, when he grabbed the crotch and butt of a 31-year-old woman on Varick Street and King Street, police said.

We feel strange about this.

