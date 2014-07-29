Tesla Signs Deal With Panasonic On Gigafactory

Nikkei.com is reporting Tesla has signed a deal with Panasonic to have the industrial giant supply the electric automaker with the machinery to stock its first Gigafactory.

The deal is worth between $US194-$291 million. Overall investment in the project could climb to $US5 billion, with Panasonic share climbing to $US1 billion, Nikkei says.

A Tesla representative declined to comment on the report.

Tesla was up more than 2% Monday.

Tesla is hoping to begin construction on its first Gigafactory later this year. The company wants to double the world’s supply of lithium ion batteries by 2020.

