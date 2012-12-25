Tim Tebow Reportedly Asked Not To Play Unless He Was The Starter Yesterday

Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Tim Tebow was angry that he wasn’t named the starter after the Jets benched Mark Sanchez, so he told the team he didn’t want to used at all in situational wildcat plays in yesterday’s loss to San Diego, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.The Jets used wide receiver Jeremy Kerley instead, which Rex Ryan described as a “coach’s decision” after the game.



It’s been a weird year for Tebow.

The Jets traded for him, and then immediately gave Mark Sanchez a guaranteed contract extension. In training camp it seemed like they were going to invent an experimental new package of plays for Tebow, but early in the year they only used him in fairly conventional wildcat plays.

As the team went on, his playing time steadily declined. And when the team was finally ready to bench Mark Sanchez, they turned to Greg McElroy instead of Tebow, the guy who was a nationwide phenomenon 13 months ago.

So you can understand his frustration, and why he ultimately said, “Let me be the quarterback or just don’t play me at all.”

There were reports over the weekend that he wouldn’t be back with the team in 2013. And the reported drama yesterday seems to back that up.

