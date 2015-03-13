REPORT: The government has paid Bill Clinton $16 million since he left the White House

President Bill Clinton has received about $US16 million in taxpayer dollars since he left office in 2001, according to an analysis released by Politico on Thursday.

The money came from the Former Presidents Act, which provides funding for ex-presidents to have pensions, office space, and personal staffs after they leave the White House.

This program was created after President Harry Truman experienced financial woes after leaving office. It was designed to prevent former presidents from being forced to engage in activities that might be below the dignity of the office and to help them remain engaged with the public.

In recent years, the Former Presidents Act has proved controversial because modern former presidents are generally able to earn lucrative incomes after their time in office.

In total, Clinton has received more money from the Former Presidents Act than anyone else. However, since he left office in 2009, President George W. Bush has taken money at a higher rate and is on pace to eventually pass Clinton.

Clinton’s wealth and finances have come under increasing scrutiny as his wife, Hillary Clinton, is widely expected to launch a 2016 presidential bid. Last year, Hillary Clinton raised eyebrows when she referred to their family as “not truly well off” and claimed they were “dead broke” upon leaving the White House in 2001. President Clinton has reportedly made over $US100 million in speaking fees since he left office and their family foundation has raised nearly $US2 billion, including controversial donations from foreign governments.

Spokespeople for both of the Clintons and their foundation did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

