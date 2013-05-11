REPORT: 'Mounting Evidence' Ties Tsarnaev Brothers To 2011 Triple Homicide

Law enforcement officials have told ABC News that forensic evidence from an unsolved triple homicide tie Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the crime.



Cell phone records also place the brothers in the area of the murders on the date they were committed. On Sept. 11, 2011, three men were found in a residence with their throats slit and their bodies covered in marijuana.

The brothers are suspected of planting bombs at the Boston marathon in an attack that killed three people and injured more than 200 others. Authorities say Dzhokar admitted to the bombing. Tamerland died in a police shootout days after the attack.

