The Syrian army said it shot down an Israeli warplane and a drone

The Syrian army has claimed to have downed an Israeli plane and a drone on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel had struck the Syrian military after stray mortar fire in the Golan Heights, according to Haaretz.

However it is not clear as to what types of arms were used in this alleged event.

Israel has not confirmed the incident.

The strike came hours after a ceasefire brokered by the US and Russia went into effect in Syria.

But Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had already hinted on Monday he would continue recovering “every area from the terrorists,” and would continue doing so “without hesitation, regardless of any internal or external circumstances.”

