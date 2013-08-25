REPORT: Syria Says It Will Allow Outsiders To Inspect Site Of Alleged Chemical Attack

Disturbing images and videos from last week’s alleged chemical attack in the Syrian civil war have radically upped the stakes for the outside world, creating new pressure to engage in some kind of intervention.

The White House is said to be confident that the claims of a chemical attack are in fact valid, and reportedly there have been preliminary plans/discussions about a possible strike on Syria.

This seems to have gotten the attention of Syrian President Assad.

According to CNN and other outlets, Syria has agreed to let inspectors onto the site of the alleged attack.

The Syrian government is blaming the chemical attack on the rebels, and the access to the site is apparently going to come immediately.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.