Six-Year-Old Suri Cruise Appears To Have A Body Double

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes appears to have a luxury afforded by only the biggest megastars: a body double.



The controversy started when the New York Daily News reported that paparazzi were often thrown by the Suri Cruise doppelganger, who was seen as recently as last week.

“She had the same black leggings and Ugg-type tan boots with pink soles as Suri,” the Daily News wrote. “And while she tried to hide her face, her auburn hair was long and brown like Suri’s….only she wasn’t Suri.”

The real Suri arrived minutes later in another black SUV.

Katie Holmes denied the reports, calling them “ridiculous.”

But we’re not buying it, based on how similar the girls are in appearance and dress.

Here’s a picture of the alleged body double, taken from Splash News’ YouTube channel.

Photo: Splash News/YouTube

Here’s another shot. The alleged body double is on the left, Suri is on the right:

Photo: YouTube

