Supreme Court Of Pakistan Orders Arrest Of PM — Karachi Stock Exchange Plunges

Pakistan, which is always one of the most geopolitically interesting countries in the world, appears to be having another major political upheaval. The Supreme Court has ordered the arrest of the prime minister.

According to Pakistani news site Dawn.com, the prime minister has been ordered to appear in court tomorrow.

16 people total have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Karachi stock exchange just plunged about 2.7% within seconds of the news.

image

Photo: The Karachi Stock Exchange

