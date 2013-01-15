Supreme Court Of Pakistan Orders Arrest Of PM — Karachi Stock Exchange Plunges

Pakistan, which is always one of the most geopolitically interesting countries in the world, appears to be having another major political upheaval. The Supreme Court has ordered the arrest of the prime minister.



#BREAKING: Pakistan Supreme Court orders arrest of PM Raja Pervez Ashraf in connection with corruption allegations. More soon. — AJELive (@AJELive) January 15, 2013

#BREAKING: Pakistan PM ordered to be arrested for alleged involvement in kickbacks in rental power agreements. — AJELive (@AJELive) January 15, 2013

According to Pakistani news site Dawn.com, the prime minister has been ordered to appear in court tomorrow.

16 people total have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Karachi stock exchange just plunged about 2.7% within seconds of the news.

Photo: The Karachi Stock Exchange

