Report: Super Committee Democrats Caving On Medicare Benefits Cuts

Photo: martin/Flickr

Breaking on Reuters citing Congressional sources close to the “Super Committee”: U.S. DEMOCRATS PROPOSE AROUND $400 BILLION IN MEDICARE CUTS; HALF IN BENEFIT CUTS, HALF IN PROVIDER SAVINGS-SOURCESReuters is also reporting that Democrats are seeking to cut $2.5 trillion to $3 trillion from the deficit — double the Super Committee’s mandate.



If this is indeed true, this would be a major development, as the Democratic leadership has pledged to hold firm against any cuts to Medicare benefits.

The plan reportedly includes a near 50-50 split of spending cuts and revenue increases.

We’ve asked the leadership offices for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.