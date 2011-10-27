Report: Super Committee Democrats Caving On Medicare Benefits Cuts

Photo: martin/Flickr
Breaking on Reuters citing Congressional sources close to the “Super Committee”: U.S. DEMOCRATS PROPOSE AROUND $400 BILLION IN MEDICARE CUTS; HALF IN BENEFIT CUTS, HALF IN PROVIDER SAVINGS-SOURCESReuters is also reporting that Democrats are seeking to cut $2.5 trillion to $3 trillion from the deficit — double the Super Committee’s mandate.
If this is indeed true, this would be a major development, as the Democratic leadership has pledged to hold firm against any cuts to Medicare benefits.
The plan reportedly includes a near 50-50 split of spending cuts and revenue increases.
We’ve asked the leadership offices for comment.
