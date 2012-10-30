STOCK MARKETS TO BE CLOSED ON TUESDAY

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

UPDATE: The stock exchanges are confirming that U.S. markets will be closed for trading on Tuesday.Here’s the statement from the New York Stock Exchange via BNO News :



NYSE Euronext Statement on Closure of U.S. Markets on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012

New York, NY, Oct. 29, 2012 — In consultation with other exchanges and market participants, NYSE Euronext (NYX) will close its markets in coordination with all U.S. equities, bonds, optionsand derivatives markets on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012. This follows the closure of U.S. markets on Monday, Oct. 28, 2012. We Intend to re-open our U.S. markets on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, conditions permitting; updates will be provided tomorrow.

EARLIER:

CNBC’s Bob Pisani is reporting that the heads of the major stock exchanges are holding a conference call right now to decide whether or not the markets will reopen for trading on Tuesday.

According to Fox Business News’ Charlie Gasparino, the SEC will announce that markets will be closed.

Conflicting reports also crossed from Reuters. From BNO News’ Michael Van Poppel:

REU: INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES, REGULATORS WANT TO REOPEN MARKETS ON WEDNESDAY, BUT FINAL DECISION HAS NOT BEEN MADE YET -SOURCE

And here’s Zero Hedge:

US Stock Market closure to continue tomorrow – RTRS — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 29, 2012

