Report: Steve Spurrier to step down immediately as South Carolina football coach

Steve Spurrier is retiring as coach of the University of South Carolina football team and the move is effective immediately, according to ESPN.

Thayer Evans of Sports Illustrated was the first to report that Spurrier was to retire.

The move comes in his 26th season as a college football head coach. He won a championship with the University of Florida in 1996.

NOW WATCH: These are your chances of dying if you participate in these extreme sports



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.