Report: Stephen Hawking Frequents Sex Clubs In His Free Time

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Even renowned physicists like to have a good time. According to RadarOnline, Stephen Hawking is a frequenter of Freedom Acres swingers club in Devore, California.



We bet you didn’t see that one coming.

An insider at the club claims to have seen Hawking “more than a handful of times.” He usually arrives with a bevy of nurses and assistants.

Even more crazy was the insider’s last sighting of Hawking at the club. “Last time I saw him he was in the back ‘play area’ laying on a bed fully clothed with two naked women gyrating all over him.”

But just because the physicist likes lap dances, doesn’t mean he’s ashamed. The insider tells Radar that Hawking is fine with getting attention at the club. In fact, the insider “shared drinks with people in his group.”

“And he’ll even take photos with people in the club as long as it’s in a neutral area,” the insider continued.

This is probably just a great way to clear one’s head while writing bestsellers and trying to prove scientific theories, right?

Now about those Adele sex tape rumours… >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.