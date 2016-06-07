Stephen Curry is reportedly skipping the 2016 Rio Olympics

Picture: Getty Images

Another big-name athlete has reportedly dropped out of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

According to Marcus Thompson of The Mercury News, Stephen Curry has told USA Basketball that he intends to skip the Olympics to let his right knee heal.

Curry sprained his right MCL in the first round of the playoffs and missed two weeks of action.

Curry has logged a lot of minutes over the last two seasons, following a Finals run in 2015, the Warriors’ 73-win campaign this season, and another Finals run in these playoffs.

Thompson said USA Basketball players were advised to not bring their families to Rio and to sleep in malaria nets to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and contracting the Zika virus. The warning has reportedly “raised red flags” for some players, though Thompson doesn’t list it as Curry’s primary reason for skipping the games.

Thompson reports that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are considering dropping out.

Curry is the second big name to reportedly drop out from the NBA. Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul also will not attend to let his body heal.

USA Basketball always enters as heavy favourites in international competition, but that could change if more big-name players follow in Curry’s footsteps.

