Report: Staples Will Soon Sell The IPad And IPod

There will soon be a new online retailer carrying various versions of the iPad and iPod, reports

Mark Gurman at the 9to5 Mac blog: Staples.

Apple and Staples were testing the water with accessories like Apple’s Magic Mouse, the Apple TV, keyboards, and AirPort wireless routers. Sales have been good enough to expand the partnership to cover some models of the iPad and iPod, Gurman reports, citing unnamed sources.

Those devices will be available at Staples Online next month, Gurman says. However, Staples hasn’t yet earned the right to stock them at its stores. Apple will be watching how many iPads and iPods each store refers to its online site during the holiday season, and, perhaps, in 2013, Staples retail stores will be allowed to stock the devices.

