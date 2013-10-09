Report: Staff And Presenter Tensions At Nine's Today Show Following Ratings Drop

Photo: Getty Images

Presenters and staff at Nine’s Today program are freaking out about a drop in ratings, according to a report in the Australian Financial Review.

According to the paper’s Rear Window column a slight drop in August ratings, potentially caused as male viewers switch to Seven’s breakfast show after it hired Samantha Armytage, is causing internal tension.

Reportedly staff are also experiencing issues with executive producer Neil Breen, who joined the show after editing the Sunday Telegraph, and have voiced their concerns to Nine news boss Darren Wick.

