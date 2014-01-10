Report: Brands Will Favour Digital Ad Campaigns Over Sponsorships In 2014 [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A new report from WPP-owned sponsorship, research, and consulting firm IEG suggests that corporations will be less interested in paying for sponsorships in 2014 in favour of digital-native advertising campaigns. IEG predicts a 4.3% jump in sponsorship spending this coming year, down from 4.5% a year ago, and said that brands will spend increasingly more money on big-name sponsorships while doing fewer small deals.

World Wrestling Entertainment announced that its long-awaited WWE Network will air not on cable, but as a streaming on-demand network available on internet-capable devices like computers, smartphones, and gaming consoles. The service will cost $US9.99 a month and provide access to the company’s live pay-per-views and extensive back catalogue, among other perks.

Chevrolet is moving its U.S. Hispanic advertising to McCann’s Casanova Pendrill from Omnicom’s Latin Works.

Havas global CEO David Jones is stepping down to the role of advisor in order to become co-founder and chief of a tech startup that will launch next month. Yannick Bolloré, the son of Havas investor Vincent Bolloré, will fill his role as head of the Havas holding company, while Andrew Bennett will move up from his position as co-president of the agency Havas Worldwide to be the top executive there.

Norton AntiVirus awarded its global creative and brand strategy accounts to Grey San Francisco. The account was previously held by Leo Burnett.

MediaMath appointed co-founder Erich Wasserman as global chief revenue officer. He’ll be in charge of sales and account management for the marketing analytics and optimization firm.

CP+B announced several personnel moves, most notably promoting partner and managing director Steve Erich to president. In addition, the agency appointed Mike Saunter, formerly of Warner Music/EMI to chief operating officer, and Jeff Steinhour, one of the firm’s four original partners, to vice-chairman.

Toyota is promoting its 2014 Corolla’s audio speech recognition system with a mobile ad it made using technology from Millennial Media. The ad allows users to say which of three features they want to learn more about, and then provides voice-activated audio information in the same way the Corolla’s Entune Audio dashboard would.

Former Y&R chairman Ed Ney passed away yesterday at the age of 88. Ad Age has more.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.