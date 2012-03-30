REPORT: South Carolina Governor Haley May Be Indicted On Tax Charges

Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC)

Update: The Charleston Post and Courier’s Stephn Largen tweets Haley’s spokesman told him Haley has not received any notice of investigation from the Justice department or IRS.



Previously:

The Palmetto Public Record is reporting South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley could be indicted on tax fraud charges.

The site’s Logan Smith reports two anonymous sources told him that the Internal Revenue Service has allegedly been investigating since March of 2011 the Sikh worship centre run by Gov. Haley’s father.

Any charges would likely relate to Gov. Haley’s having allegedly managed the temple’s finances as late as 2003, Smith writes.

The report comes just three weeks to the day that the state’s lieutenant governor resigned over charges he’d violated campaign finance laws.

