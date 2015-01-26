2 Males Shot Inside Manhattan Home Depot

Two males were shot inside the Home Depot on West 23rd Street in Manhattan, a public information officer with the New York City Police Department confirmed to Business Insider.

Another police source reportedly told the New York Daily News that the male shooter killed one man and then turned the gun on himself. Bellevue Hospital, reportedly where at least one of the victims was taken, has no information available.

One witness heard someone scream, “F— you” before two shots were fired around 2:40 p.m., the New York Post is reporting.

Photos show the store was crowded with people, likely stocking up for the impending snowstorm Sunday night. The store was evacuated, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing …

