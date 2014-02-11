Shirley Temple Has Died -- Legendary Child Star Dead At 85

AP Shirley Temple Black displays some of her awards on January 1989.

The actress Shirley Temple — known largely for her work as a child star — has died at the age of 85 according to ABC News and other reports.

Temple, who late went by the name of Shirley Temple Black, was known for her roles in films like “Heidi” and “Bright Eyes.”

Following her entertainment career, she became active in politics, running as a Republican for Congress in California.

BBC News notes that Temple starred in 43 feature films before retiring at the age of 22.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.