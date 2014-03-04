REPORT: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Is Planning A Run For Senate

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is planning to run for Senate, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail’s Sara Nathan and David Martosko report that Sandberg will “likely” challenge sitting California Democratic senator Barbara Boxer in a primary.

The general election for that seat isn’t until 2016.

You may want to take this news with a grain of salt. The Daily Mail is a British tabloid that doesn’t have a great record of publishing breaking US political news.

During a trip to Silicon Valley last fall, a wealthy supporter of Democratic candidates told us there would be lots of backers for a Sandberg run. That source suggested Sandberg would run for Senator Diane Feinstein’s seat when she retires in 2018.

There has been speculation that Sandberg would quit Facebook for a political career for a long time.

In part this is because she started her career in the Treasury Department during the Clinton administration.

The speculation has also been fuelled by Sandberg’s popular feminist manifesto, Lean In — the marketing of which has at times felt like the beginning of a movement or a campaign than a mere publicity tour.

We’ve reached out to Facebook and Sandberg for comment, and will update this post when we hear back. We reached out to Boxer’s office. It was not prepared to comment.

