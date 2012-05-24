REPORT: Shaquille O'Neal Will Interview For Orlando Magic's GM Position

Photo: AP

Chris Broussard of ESPN is reporting that the Orlando Magic may turn to a familiar face to fill their vacant general manager’s position (via Twitter)…As first reported on @NBAonESPN, the Orlando Magic will interview [Shaquille O’Neal] for their vacant GM position, sources say



Well, that’s a head scratcher.

The Magic fired their head coach, Stan Van Gundy, earlier today, and parted ways with general manager Otis Smith. And bringing in Shaq could be a way to try and convince Dwight Howard to stay in Orlando.

Shaq is in his first year as an analyst for TNT, however, many feel his performance so far has been a disaster.

Shaq was drafted by the Magic, and played his first four seasons in Orlando before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent.

