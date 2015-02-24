REPORT: Seven ministers who backed Tony Abbott during the leadership spill motion may soon want him out

Photo: Lukas Coch/Getty Images)

Seven government ministers who voted for Tony Abbott to keep his job would consider ousting the Prime Minister if a leadership spill was revisited.

After speaking with 11 MPs, Fairfax Media reports seven of these ministers are “keeping a watching brief” on Abbott and are considering a move following the NSW election and May budget.

One of the ministers reportedly said “he gets until the end of June unless there is a major stuff-up” and that there was not yet “overwhelming support” for Malcolm Turnbull to replace the PM.

All seven either publicly or privately supported Abbott prior to the spill but believe a move on Abbott may need to happen to prevent Labor from taking office at the next election.

Abbott has been focused on moving past the failed spill motion, throwing the spotlight on national security and the upcoming federal budget.

However, despite his best efforts, allegations continue to plague the PM’s office. In the past fortnight, Abbott has had to fend off claims he sought advice on sending a unilateral force of 3500 Australian troops to fight ISIS in Iraq, accusations his chief-of-staff Peta Credlin chaired meetings of the expenditure review committee and questions over his decision to dump Chief Government Whip Philip Ruddock.

