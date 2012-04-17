REPORT: Secret Service Members Bragged To Hookers That They Worked For Obama

Photo: www.flickr.com

Reena Ninan, Christine Romo and Mary Bruce of ABC News report this morning that the Secret Service agents who were dismissed for their romps with Colombian prostitutes were actually bragging about their work for the leader of the free world:Partying at the “Pley Club” Wednesday night, eleven members of the president’s advance team allegedly bragged “we work for Obama” and “we’re here to protect him.”



The scandal just keeps getting wore for the Secret Service:

The men paid for the sexual services in advance but when it came time to settle the bill, there was a dispute over the charges.

The group became belligerent and the police were called. The argument between the officials and the bouncers from the club escalated and ultimately spilled onto the street, according to several eye witness accounts.

