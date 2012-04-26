REPORT: The Secret Service Agents Were Too Drunk To Get It On With The Colombian Prostitutes

More details are starting to emerge about the “wild night” of partying in Cartagena, Colombia that has engulfed the Secret Service in a growing prostitution scandal.



The Washington Post reports today that some of the men involved are arguing that they didn’t know the women that they brought back to their hotel were prostitutes. Moreover, some of the agents have reportedly said they did not have sex with the prostitutes because they “were so drunk that they fell asleep immediately after bringing the women to their rooms.”

Twelve agents were implicated in the scandal, although one has since been cleared of serious misconduct. Eight of the agents have been ousted from the Secret Service. Two agents face demotion, and another has been recommended for dismissal but can still work for federal agencies.

The Post reports that some of the agents who resigned are now reconsidering their decision, and have claimed that similar behaviour was tolerated by agency supervisors on other official trips.

(h/t TPM)

