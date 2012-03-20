REPORT: Second Avenue Subway Site Contains Dust Particles Known To Cause Lung Cancer

A future entrance to the Second Avenue Subway’s 72nd Street Station.

Photo: MTA via Flickr

New York’s Second Avenue subway site continues to draw fire over construction-related health concerns. A report by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from last November found dangerous levels of small dust particles linked to a form of lung cancer, The New York Post reports.



An air sample taken underground at the East 69th Street construction site showed silica dust more than three times the allowed level, the Post writes.

According to the paper, three contractors were fined more than $8,000 for excessive levels of silica and not ensuring that workers’ face masks fit correctly.

In January, The Metropolitan Transit Authority released an air-quality report which concluded that increased levels of small particles, sulfur dioxide and silica were not caused by the construction blasting.

The MTA commissioned the study after a growing number of Upper East Side residents began complaining of what’s being called “Second Avenue Subway Cough.”

The first phase of the $4 billion project, which will run new tunnels between 63rd Street and 96th Street on the East side, is expected to be complete in December 2016.

