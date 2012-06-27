REPORT: SEC AUTHORIZING LAWSUIT AGAINST HEDGE FUNDER PHIL FALCONE

Joe Weisenthal
philip falcone harbinger

Just breaking now from Bloomberg news

The SEC is apparently authorizing a lawsuit against hedge funder Phil Falcone.

The action, which will reportedly be contested, may occur next week.

The suit concerns an unspecified “Goldman deal” according to Bloomberg.

Falcone, who made a fortune during the financial crisis, has seen a huge collapse in his fortune and standing amid a disastrous bet on wireless venture Lighsquared.

