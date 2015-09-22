Scott Walker is dropping out of the presidential race

Getty Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R)

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) was once seen as a potential dark horse in the GOP presidential primary, but a New York Times report attributed to “three Republicans familiar with his decision, who spoke on condition of anonymity” suggested he plans to drop out of the race Monday evening.Walker has a news conference scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Times’ Patrick Healy and Alexander Burns wrote that Walker “concluded he no longer has a path to the Republican presidential nomination and plans to drop out of the 2016 campaign.” Walker’s campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Business Insider.

Walker is perhaps best known for his battles with public sector unions in Wisconsin. Earlier this year, he raised eyebrows with a surprisingly strong performance in a poll of voters in Iowa, an influential early primary state. More recently, Walker has polled at the bottom of the Republican field and he received little screen time in the GOP debate last Wednesday.

