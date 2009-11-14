Scott Rothstein Kept Personal Stripper At The Ritz-Carlton In Ft. Lauderdale

Today we learn two amazing things about alleged south Florida Ponzi schemer Scott Rothstein.



One, his fraud was worth more than $1 billion, according to the FBI.

Two, and just as interesting, is that he apparently kept a stripper from Solid Gold, a Fort Lauderdale gentleman’s club, at the local Ritz-Carlton.

Daily Pulp: John Ciriello, an antiques dealer living in Pompano Beach, said he learned that Rothstein was keeping a dancer working at Solid Gold on Federal Highway in a room at the hotel in January. Ciriello, who was then working as a cabdriver, said that a Ritz-Carlton employee told him about Rothstein’s arrangement and that they spoke about it often. He said he never gave the woman, a blond, a ride in his cab but once saw her exiting another taxi.

—

“It happened, it’s just the truth, and I’ll swear to it in an affidavit if I have to,” said Ciriello, who often gave cab rides at the Ritz-Carlton. “He kept a stripper from Solid Gold there, and she ran up big liquor bills every night. I’m talking about $2,000 at a time, and this bigwig lawyer Rothstein was paying for all of it. It was all done on a credit card. She’d party all night and sleep all day. At the same time, Rothstein was coming to the Ritz-Carlton with his wife and family for Sunday brunch. This guy makes me sick.”

We’ve noted how Rothstein spent he allegedly dirty money — Ferraris, yachts, cigars — but this takes the cake.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.