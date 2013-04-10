Report Says The Rich Aren't That Loyal To Luxury Brands [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Apparently the rich are less likely to stay loyal to luxury brands, says Shullman Research centre’s Luxury and Affluence Monthly Pulse. This open mind provides a huge opportunity for marketers to seal some pretty pricey deals with undecided, incredibly wealthy clients.

British digital ad spending went up more than 12 per cent in 2012 to almost £5.5 billion, says PwC.

Here are the One Show finalists.

C Wonder partnered with Acquity Group to improve its digital experience.

Toyota’s new marketing scheme by Saatchi & Saatchi focuses entirely on the positive.

Domino’s talks about how it’s ok with negative tweets.

Tim Armstrong announced that AOL is launching a new supply-side platform called MARKETPLACE by ADTECH, which is a sell-side platform.

Michael Barrett, the former CEO of Admeld, joined the board of HookLogic. The company is a performance marketer for online shoppers.

