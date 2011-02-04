ANALYST: Iran's Nuclear Reactors Are So Vulnerable That They Might Be The Next Chernobyl

A foreign intelligence report warns that a Chernobyl-like meltdown is possible at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear reactor.

The Iranian facility was recently hit by a computer virus that experts think will delay Iran’s nuclear program for at least a year. But the virus might also cause collateral damage.

The AP, relying on what is almost certainly a Russian source, quotes the report as follows:

“The minimum possible damage would be a meltdown of the reactor,….However, external damage and massive environmental destruction could also occur … similar to the Chernobyl disaster.”

The AP story continues:

The virus, known as Stuxnet, has the ability to send centrifuges spinning out of control and temporarily crippled Iran’s uranium enrichment program. It is believed to have been the work of Israel or the United States, two nations convinced that Iran wants to turn nuclear fuel into weapons-grade uranium

Iran has acknowledged that the malware — malicious software designed to infiltrate computer systems — hit the laptops of technicians working at Bushehr, but has denied that the plant was affected or that Stuxnet was responsible for delays in the startup of the Russian-built reactor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.