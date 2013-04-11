Report: The Next Xbox Will Integrate With Your Cable Box, Sort Of Like Google TV

Tom Warren of the Verge has some new details on Microsoft’s next Xbox.



The new gaming console will reportedly integrate with your cable box via an HDMI cable and pull in live TV with Xbox’s own menus overlayed on top.

It’s a similar concept to Google TV, which also pulls in live TV from your cable box, but uses Google’s interface to help you find what’s on instead. However, Warren says Microsoft has more content partnership than Google does.

Microsoft is expected to formally announce the next Xbox in May.

