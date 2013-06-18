Report Says Facebook's Video Ads Will Be Delayed [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Ad Age reports that even though Facebookhad been shopping around seven-figure video ads to debut next month, the social network is unofficially putting the endeavour on hold until mid-October for more software development.

Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom cancelled his scheduled appearance at Cannes.

The ad world is wondering if the impending video feature on Instagram will inspire Facebook to put ads on the app.

McCann Melbourne won the Cannes Grand Prix in PR for its hilarious, animated “Dumb Ways to Die” video for Metro Trains.

Annie Leibowitz talked about what it has been like working on campaigns with Disney at the Cannes Lions.

What’s Volvo’s identity in the US?

Oreo released watermelon flavored cookies for summer.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

OK Go! Showed Up At The One Club Awards In LA, And Here’s What Happened …

British Ad Mogul Charles Saatchi Warned Not To Choke His Wife Nigella Lawson Again

Red Robin Says Vegetarians Are Like Teen Girls ‘Going Through A Phase’

Samsung Is Spending $5 Million To subsidise Jay-Z’s New Album, And Actually It’s A Brilliant Use Of Its Money

Google’s Little-Seen Ad About Gay Marriage In France Will Have You Choking Back The Tears

Brian O’Kelley Is Really Enjoying All The Speculation That Yahoo May Acquire AppNexus

‘Million mums’ Are Upset About Kraft’s Naked Salad Dressing Man

Siri Takes Another Beating From Microsoft In Latest Anti-iPad Commercial

The Ad Business Is About To Suffer A Stunning Defeat At Hands Of ‘A Volunteer Who Hangs Around The Offices’ Of Firefox

This Jay-Z Ad For His Samsung-Backed Album Has Been Seen 1 Million Times In 24 Hours

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.