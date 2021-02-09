Chris Pratt's brother has reportedly been linked to an extreme far-right militant group

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt’s brother appears to be connected to an extremist militant group, Open Vallejo reported.

Daniel “Cully” Pratt, a sheriff’s deputy in California, has posted about the Three Percenters.

Chris Pratt has worn clothes with symbols associated with far-right groups in the past.

Chris Pratt’s brother, whose work as a sheriff’s deputy and a part-time artist has been promoted by the star, appears to be connected to an extremist militant group, according to a new report.

Daniel “Cully” Pratt is one of several deputies in the Solano County Sheriff’s Office who have expressed support for the Three Percenters, Scott Morris reported for Open Vallejo, a nonprofit news website in Vallejo, California.

Open Vallejo reported that Cully Pratt, who was a public-information officer before he was promoted to sergeant-sheriff last year, has a wood-carving side business and that some of this art included Three Percenters symbols.

In an Instagram post in 2016, he posed with a wood carving that had hooks for an AR-15 rifle, the words “WILL NOT COMPLY,” and the Roman numeral III, the Three Percenters logo. He included the hashtags #3percenter, #pro2a, #libertyordeath, and #joinordie, among others.

According to Open Vallejo, he made the rifle rack for Sgt. Roy Stockton in the sheriff’s office. The Instagram post has since been taken down. Representatives for the Solano County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This is Sgt. Cully Pratt. He makes decorative wood carvings for sale. Some of them are based on the movies starring his brother Chris Pratt. Some of them have Three Percent symbols, like this one he made for a colleague in the sheriff's office. 2/x pic.twitter.com/6o5M13JcYD — Scott Morris (@OakMorr) February 5, 2021

The Three Percenters is part of the extremist anti-government movement

The Three Percenters is one of many groups that make up the extremist anti-government movement, but it’s “one of three core components,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Centre. Unlike the Oath Keepers, another militant group, the Three Percenters does not have an organizational structure. The name comes from a myth that only 3% of colonists fought the British in the Revolutionary War.

Three Percenters followers have been involved in criminal acts “ranging from weapons violations to terrorist plots and attacks,”according to the Anti-Defamation League. One of the men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in October wore a Three Percenters symbol.



The FBI has said that several people tied to the Three Percenters were arrested in connection with the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, The New York Times reported in mid-January.

Stephanie Keith/Reuters A flag with the Three Percenters logo (in the bottom left) outside the US Capitol on January 6.

Chris Pratt’s politics have been called into question

Chris Pratt, known for his roles on the TV show “Parks and Recreation” and in Marvel Cinematic Universe films like “Guardians of the Galaxy,” has previously promoted his brother’s wood carvings on Instagram, Open Vallejo reported.

The actor has also worn clothing with controversial symbols associated with far-right groups.

In 2018, he wore a hat to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office fundraiser that featured the circle of 13 stars on Betsy Ross’ flag, a symbol that far-right extremists have adopted.

In 2019, he was photographed wearing a shirt with an American flag along with the Gadsden flag’s snake insignia and the words “Don’t Tread on Me.” Conservative activists and commentators like Ben Shapiro and Steven Crowder defended Pratt after he drew criticism.



The Gadsden flag was created by colonists seeking American independence during the Revolutionary War. But its modern meaning has become more complex since the tea-party movement co-opted it in 2009. The New Yorker reported in 2016 that it had become extremely popular among anti-government militants or “anyone who gets riled up by the idea of government overreach,” including the Three Percenters.

Representatives for Chris Pratt did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

