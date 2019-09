UPDATE: Reuters confirms denial of the rumours.



The Saudi Royal court has denied rumours of King Abdullah’s death, according to Nour Hammoury and Ayman Khlifat on twitter.

We’re gathering info as available…

Crude futures appeared to spike on the initial rumours and have trickled down since.

