RICK SANTORUM HAS ENDED HIS CAMPAIGN

Rick Santorum will drop out of the GOP race today at Gettysburg.



After several initially conflicting reports, Fox News confirmed it.

Santorum suspended his campaign after a raucous primary season in which he came from nowhere to beat Romney (barely) in the Iowa caucuses.

At his speech, Santorum first relayed news that his daughter Bella was doing better after falling gravely ill over the Easter weekend.

“This was a time for prayer and thought,” Santorum said, “just as it was when we decided to get into this race. … We were winning in a different way. We were touching people, raising issues that people didn’t want to have raised.”

Santorum recalled some of the touchstones of his campaign including his infamous sweater-vest. He gave shout-outs to the disabled and the ill who came to his rallies and supported him. “We did focus on the dignity of life,” he said, “we talked about how we’re going to build a great country from the bottom up.”

Despite Newt Gingrich’s win in South Carolina, Santorum became the “anti-Romney” in the race, an alternative candidate for conservatives who could not abide the front-runner.

Really, Santorum played the game way above his head for much longer than anyone expected. He had little money, except for that which was given to the SuperPAC allied with his campaign by Foster Friess.

Santorum won 11 state contests: Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, but his momentum faded after he failed to win key states like Ohio on Super Tuesday, or Michigan. His sinking poll numbers, and low cash-on hand seemed to spell doom for him in his home state of Pennsylvania which will hold its primary on May 24.

Santorum did not mention Mitt Romney, or use the opportunity of this speech to endorse him.

According to Yahoo! News, Santorum called Romney to concede the race before his speech.

All the last doubters should know now that it is over: Romney will be the nominee.

READ: It’s Not Over Yet, Ron Paul Vows To Stay In The Race Till THE END >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.