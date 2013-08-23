REPORT: San Diego Mayor Bob Filner To Resign Amid Sex Harassment Scandal

Disgraced San Diego Mayor Bob Filner will reportedly resign as part of a deal reached with the city amid his sexual harassment scandal, NBC San Diego reports.

Filner has been accused of sexual harassment by about 18 women, many of whom are active in the San Diego political scene. He was reportedly seen leaving City Hall with packing boxes on Wednesday, according to NBC.

In an attempt to save his job as mayor, he went to intensive therapy for two weeks after a lawsuit came down accusing him of inappropriate comments and touching.

Famous attorney Gloria Allred is representing some of the women who have accused Filner, and last week she held a press conference with a great-grandmother who implored the mayor to resign after telling her story of his harassment while she worked at the senior citizens desk at City Hall.

Filner first admitted to inappropriate behaviour with women in July when a prominent former supporter of his came forward to publicly accuse him of harassment.

Despite numerous calls for his resignation from members of his own political party and additional women coming foward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour, he has stubbornly refused to resign until now.

Filner has been accused of groping women, making crude coments, and forcing kisses on them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.